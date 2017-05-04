Food for thought: Bethany Marsh

Bethany Marsh, 19, lives in Crookes. She is on a gap year and volunteers for Golddigger Trust, modelling in a charity fundraiser this week.

Are you a cook?

I prefer baking, anything with chocolate in it.

Any cooking tips?

Make sure you have everything you need before you start. There’s nothing worse

than realising you are missing the key ingredient!

What’s your favourite dish?

My mum’s lasagne, and don’t forget the garlic bread.

And a drink to go with it? Red grape Shloer.

Your favourite restaurant in the Sheffield area?

Proove in Broomhill, delicious pizzas and deserts with a lovely atmosphere.

And pub?

The Old Grindstone on Crookes, it’s local, friendly and the karaoke is always

enthusiastic.

What’s the worst meal you’ve ever had?

Probably not my own meal, but when we were on holiday in Spain when I was much younger and tried my dad’s squid, it was like chewing fishy rubber.

And the best?

Any roast dinner, with all the trimmings; stuffing, roast potatoes, parsnips, Yorkshire puddings and gravy.

Your favourite TV cook?

Not going to lie, I miss James Martin on Saturday Kitchen Live. It’s not the same now.

What do you think of Sheffield as a place to eat out?

It’s great there’s so much choice, from breakfasts to three course meals, from

brunch to afternoon tea. There is something for everyone and it’s nice to see so

many independent businesses thriving.