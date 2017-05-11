Food for thought - Bob Worm

Bob Worm is the director of Events Collective, the new team behind this year’s Sheffield Food Festival in the city centre from May 27-29.

Are you a cook?

When I have time.. which, with this year’s schedule, isn’t very often.

Any cooking tips?

Always make sure it’s served hot!

What’s your favourite dish?

I make a cracking Yorkshire pudding.

And a drink to go with it?

A good old fashioned cup of Yorkshire tea.

Your favourite restaurant in the Sheffield area?

Currently, it’s got to be The Bhaji Shop in Kelham Island. Not only is the food

stunning with vibrant flavours, but the restaurant is both stylish and welcoming.

And pub?

The Nags Head in Bradfield – great atmosphere and you can’t beat a pint of Bradfield

Brewery’s Farmers Blonde.

What’s the worst meal you’ve ever had?

Sadly, I’ve got to say the last time I went to Uncle Sam’s. Their burgers were once

legendary, I’ve been going since I was a boy and have sung their praises for years.

This time I was just disappointed.

And the best?

I really enjoyed the pie and mash recently from Pie Eyed.

Your favourite TV cook?

It’s got to be Delia. No-one does tradition with flair like she does – she’s never let me down.

What do you think of Sheffield as a place to eat out?

It’s growing into a real food destination. Compared to twenty years ago, it is

incredible how much amazing choice is on offer.