Food for thought: Brian Taylor

Brian Taylor is chef de partie at Owlerton Greyhound Stadium - home to the Panorama Restaurant, which is the largest in Sheffield with 300 covers.

Are you a cook?

Yes, I first got into the industry about 12 years ago, starting out as a catering assistant. I love what I do.

Any cooking tips?

Use locally sourced, seasonal produce as much as possible. It’s something we take pride in and it really does make a

difference.

What’s your favourite dish?

I’m a dessert man - homemade puddings on the

menu make my list of favourite dishes - like double chocolate brownie, salted caramel ice cream with chocolate sauce and warm pear and almond Bakewell tart with crystallised ginger mascarpone cream.

And a drink to go with it?

Sheffield produces some fantastic real ales and I particularly like Kelham Island Brewery’s Pale Rider.

Your favourite restaurant in the Sheffield area?

The restaurant at Napoleon’s Casino next door to Owlerton Stadium is first-class .

And pub?

I really enjoy drinking the real ale pubs around Kelham Island, the Fat Cat and Kelham Island Tavern.

What’s the worst meal you’ve ever had?

I had an awful burger meal at a chain restaurant in Sheffield city centre. The meat was dry and chewy.

Your favourite TV cook?

Gordon Ramsay - I really admire his passion, drive and ambition.

Your opinion of Sheffield as a place to eat?

There are so many different options. We are spoilt for choice.