Food for thought: Charleh Dickinson

Charleh Dickinson, 22, runs the Designed2Eat online healthy snack shop. She lives in Renishaw.

Are you a cook?

A self-taught home cook and complete foodie.

Any cooking tips?

Invest in many herbs and spices. I believe this is the key to great tasting, home

cooked and nutritious meals.

What’s your favourite dish?

Slow cooked lamb shank tagine with figs, butternut squash and salad.

And a drink to go with it?

I love wine and in particular, Italian reds. Primitivo is has been my favourite.

Your favourite restaurant in the Sheffield area?

For breakfast, I’m a regular at Amci & Bici onAbbeydale Road for eggs and an almond latte. For lunch Graze Inn on Ecclesall Road for roast chicken and salad. And for dinner, I found the gem Chez La Lou in Walkley.

And pub?

The Norfolk Arms. A short walk from my friend’s house, we can sit and enjoy the incredible view of Sheffield.

What’s the worst meal you’ve ever had?

When I was 16, I baked my friend a carrot cake. I put way too much baking

soda in and it was inedible!

And best?

Homemade Paleo apple crumble and coconut milk custard.

Your favourite TV cook?

Gordan Ramsay - he’s passionate, knowledgeable and straight forward.

What do you think of Sheffield as a place to eat?

A diverse city, brilliant for places to eat. I love that there are little gems of independents such as Couch, Riley’s & Co and The Steam Yard to name just a few!