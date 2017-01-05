Food for thought: Charleh Dickinson

Charleh Dickinson, 22, runs the Designed2Eat online healthy snack shop. She lives in Renishaw.
Are you a cook?
A self-taught home cook and complete foodie.
Any cooking tips?
Invest in many herbs and spices. I believe this is the key to great tasting, home
cooked and nutritious meals.
What’s your favourite dish?
Slow cooked lamb shank tagine with figs, butternut squash and salad.
And a drink to go with it?
I love wine and in particular, Italian reds. Primitivo is has been my favourite.
Your favourite restaurant in the Sheffield area?
For breakfast, I’m a regular at Amci & Bici onAbbeydale Road for eggs and an almond latte. For lunch Graze Inn on Ecclesall Road for roast chicken and salad. And for dinner, I found the gem Chez La Lou in Walkley.
And pub?
The Norfolk Arms. A short walk from my friend’s house, we can sit and enjoy the incredible view of Sheffield.
What’s the worst meal you’ve ever had?
When I was 16, I baked my friend a carrot cake. I put way too much baking
soda in and it was inedible!
And best?
Homemade Paleo apple crumble and coconut milk custard.
Your favourite TV cook?
Gordan Ramsay - he’s passionate, knowledgeable and straight forward.
What do you think of Sheffield as a place to eat?
A diverse city, brilliant for places to eat. I love that there are little gems of independents such as Couch, Riley’s & Co and The Steam Yard to name just a few!