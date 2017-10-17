Food for thought: Helen Simpson

Helen Simpson heads up the cookery and nutrition department at Sheffield High School for Girls, which has recently introduced GSCE Food Preparation and Nutrition.

Are you a cook?

I love cooking and am passionate about the importance of being able to prepare good food from scratch.

Any cooking tips?

Be brave and experiment with different ingredients.

What’s your favourite dish?

A good homemade lasagne made with fresh ingredients.

And a drink to go with it?

A glass of cool Chianti.

Favourite restaurant in Sheffield?

A hidden gem near Penistone called ‘Bistro in the Barn’. The staff are very friendly and the food is delicious.

And pub?

My local ‘Ye Olde Mustard Pot’ in Midhopestones. It changed hands earlier this year and is now buzzing with lovely food and log fires.

Best meal you ever had?

When my husband and children surprised me with a

trip to London for a special birthday and we went to The Ivy. The food was to die for.

And worst meal?

One that I had been looking forward to all day. It turned out to be very disappointing – cold lumpy mashed potatoes, mushy peas (which I hate!) and 1 cm2 of tough fatty steak.

Favourite TV cook?

I don’t have one, because as I spend much of my working day teaching hygiene and cookery and many TV chefs appear to have some very dodgy hygiene habits.

What do you think of Sheffield as a place to eat out?

We are spoilt for choice.