Food for thought: James Dawson

James Dawson is a graduate design engineer at Airmaster mechanical services . The 23-year-old who shares an apartment in Kelham Island with four friends

Are you a cook?

Yeah, I’d say so. Quick and easy food, but I do cook from fresh most nights.

Any cooking tips?

Prepping everything first makes the job much easier and timing better. And get good knives.

What’s your favourite dish?

Whenever a place has a steak and ale pie, I’ll honestly find it hard to refuse!

And a drink to go with it?

Water and Yorkshire Tea usually. If I’m drinking, it’ll be a larger or pale ale.

Your favourite restaurant in the Sheffield area?

The Thali Café at Kelham is quite new but has quickly become a favourite curry place with a simple three options which change every day. I guess I should eat out more.

And pub?

My local— the Riverside. People in there are friendly, know their stuff and it’s a 30 second walk because I live next door!

What’s the worst meal you’ve ever had?

A Wetherspoon’s Hunters chicken. Dry and tasteless with a blob of cheese.

And the best?

Tuscany not too long ago – pork medallions, fancy veg, apple jus. MmM.

Your favourite TV cook?

Rick Stein because he goes to the places famous for specific dishes, gets tips and cooks with the locals.

What do you think of Sheffield as a place to eat out?

I love that you can basically get any food you want—London Road has such a great range in a concentrated area.