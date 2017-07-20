Food for thought: Janet Bailey

Have your say

Janet Bailey is the manager of the historic Bakewell Show, which takes place at the beginning of August and celebrates local produce.

She lives in Birchover with her husband Keith.

Are you a cook?

I’d call myself an enthusiastic amateur!

Any cooking tips?

Don’t over-complicate things - keeping it simple can often mean the best results.

What’s your favourite dish?

I’d probably say a classic lasagne.

And a drink to go with it?

My husband and I have a favourite Chilean Merlot we usually have with it.

Your favourite restaurant in Sheffield?

The Wortley Arms.

And pub?

It’s a little outside Sheffield but I love the Red Lion at Birchover.

What’s the worst meal you’ve ever had?

I once ordered some fish in a restaurant that was tasteless and black in colour - needless to say I didn’t eat it!

And the best?

Going back to my favourite but a beautiful lasagne made using red wine - the tastiest I’ve ever eaten.

Your favourite TV cook?

Michel Roux.

What do you think of Sheffield as a place to eat out?

It’s great - plenty of variety from many different cultures, which makes for lots of choice.