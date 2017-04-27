Food for thought: Jon Walker

Jon Walker is the founder of dwiss, a Sheffield based company that makes sustainable products. He lives in Dore with wife Louisa, children Bella-Rae and Hudson and cats. Are you a cook?

On special occasions and when I have to be, which is usually a couple of evenings a week.

Any cooking tips?

Prep before and wash and tidy up as you go.

What’s your favourite dish? To cook, Shepherd’s Pie, to eat, I’m going to go with Paella (as long as there’s a sunset to enjoy with it).

And a drink to go with it?

A bottle of Wychwood Brewery’s Gold Hobgoblin with the Shepherd’s Pie and a nice cold glass of white Rioja with the Paella.

Your favourite restaurant in the Sheffield area? Otto’s for some tapas and bread and butter pudding (made with croissants - amazing!)

And pub? The Beer House on Ecclesall Road. I have to confess that it’s my brother-in-law’s place, but it does serve the best beer that I’ve come across in Sheffield. What’s the worst meal you’ve ever had?

Mussels - I didn’t like them but was on a date and didn’t want to make a fuss so ate them, and they ended up giving me food poisoning.

And the best? A hake dish I had at Peppercorn about a year ago was up there.

Your favourite TV cook? Keith Floyd. Glass of wine anyone?

What do you think of Sheffield as a place to eat out? Not bad, there are some decent independent pubs and it’s good to see Joro trying something different.