Food for thought: Kevin Kennedy Ryan

Have your say

Originally from Atlanta, Kevin Kennedy Ryan came to Sheffield to study. He is now a senior member of the marketing team at UNICUS, a subsidiary of the university. He lives in Kelham Island with wife Jessica.

Are you a cook?

Absolutely. We regularly have 10+ people for dinner.

Any cooking tips?

Learning to season well was the best thing I ever did.

What’s your favourite dish?

Pinning down a favourite is hard, but I’d have to say Bamya – a lamb and okra stew.

And a drink to go with it?

Many in my family are Irish-American so it’s got to be a pint of the black stuff.

Your favourite restaurant in the Sheffield area?

I’d have to say it’s Lucky Fox on Division Street at the moment. It’s hands down the best fried chicken in the city.

And pub?

We spend a lot of time in the Fat Cat, Kelham Island Tavern, Bhaji Shop and Wine Bar. My second home in Sheffield has always been the Grapes, though.

What’s the worst meal you’ve ever had?

At a London hotel. I’m not a huge fan of fine dining, but the price compared to the portion sizes and taste was so off-kilter it left a bad taste in my mouth all weekend.

And the best?

Fat Matt’s Rib Shack in Atlanta.

Your favourite TV cook?

Mario Batali

What do you think of Sheffield as a place to eat out?

I’d like to give a shout-out to INOX and to OiSoi for doing some really interesting things. But the best thing to eat in Sheffield will always be a Beres roast pork sandwich.