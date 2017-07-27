Food for thought: Mark Barlow

Have your say

Mark Barlow is managing director of IFM Insurance in Sheffield, and currently lives in Grenoside.

Are you a cook?

Yes, occasionally and when I’m in the mood.

Any cooking tips?

Always have a glass of wine or a cold beer close by.

What’s your favourite dish? Thai green curry, preferably in a beach bar.

And a drink to go with it? An ice cold bottle of Chang or Singha beer.

Your favourite restaurant in Sheffield? -

Peppercorn Restaurant, Abbeydale Road. Sheffield

And pub?

Norfolk Arms, Grenoside

What’s the worst meal you’ve ever had?

Several, but particularly breakfast, lunch and dinner in an all inclusive hotel in Egypt.

And the best? -

steak and kidney pie, chips and peas after a week of rubbery cheese and ham in Holland as a boy.

Your favourite TV cook? James Martin.

A good, straight talking no nonsense chef who creates food you just want to eat!

What do you think of Sheffield as a place to eat out? Needs many more quality

restaurants - please!

