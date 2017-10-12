Food for thought: Mark Musgrave

Mark Musgrave, 29, runs The Level Collective ethical outdoor clothing brand and Printed By Us social purpose garment printing .

Are you a cook?

A relatively recent convert.

Any cooking tips?

Well, my favourite dish is a roast dinner and one of the finest elements is the roast potato. I always par boil them from cold water which means they’re over soft all the way through. Drain water. Bash about in saucepan. Roast with meat fats and juices as well as rape seed oil to makes them extra crispy.

What’s your favourite dish?

As above

And a drink to go with it?

Sheffield Gin and tonic.

Your favourite restaurant in the Sheffield area?

‘No Name’ in Crookes. Contemporary English, done exceptionally well.

And pub?

The Old Workshop in Kelham Island. Great decor, good vibe, eclectic music, reasonably priced good ales and gin and tasty nibbles too.

What’s the worst meal you’ve ever had?

Alocal restaurant. I ordered a crayfish dish which sounded great, but when it arrived all the crayfish still had all their shells and tentacles which I hate to pick through.

And the best?

The most recent memorable meal was at The White Hart Inn, Hawes - pork belly with a black pudding and potato croquette, roasties, apple cider jelly cube, and the most flavoursome jus which had an almost butterscotch hint.

Your favourite TV cook?

I don’t really watch any food shows on TV

What do you think of Sheffield as a place to eat out?

There’s a great selection of independent restaurants.