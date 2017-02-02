Food for thought: Martin Bennett

Sheffield life and career coach Martin Bennett of mjbcoaching.co.uk uses experience gained in an 18-year HR management career to help people reach their full potential in life.

Are you a cook?

I was brought up in a household of three boys and we weren’t really encouraged to cook for ourselves. But I do enjoy cooking now. I’ve got more and more confident in the kitchen, though I’m hardly Michelin star class yet.

Any cooking tips?

As a life and career coach the most important message I give clients is not to let fear of the unknown prevent them from trying something new. That applies to cooking, too. Experimenting is fun. Have a go at new recipes and throw in some of your own ingredients to give things a twist. That’s what I do and it usually conjures up some good results.

What’s your favourite dish?

I like spicy things, so Thai green curry is a particular favourite. I also got a taste for empanadas when I was travelling in Argentina.

And a drink to go with it?

I’d like to say something fancy, but a beer or ale will usually do the trick.

Your favourite restaurant in the Sheffield area?

All-Siam on Ecclesall Road for great Thai food, and Aagrah and Ayesha’s for curries.

And pub?

I’m a rock and alternative music fan, so places like The Washington do it for me. I love the pies at the Broadfield and the pizzas at Picture House Social. The Graze Inn is also good for a family feed.

What’s the worst meal you’ve ever had?

At 31, I decided to leave my HR career, remortgage my house and head off travelling without a plan. I explored Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, Vietnam, China, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan and ended up in Australia.

I tasted some amazing food along the way. The most bizarre thing I ever saw on a menu was boiled utensils and chicken brains in a cafe in China, at the checkpoint where you wait to be let into Hong. I think something was lost in translation!

The worst actual eating experience was a burger with a fried egg wrapped around it, bought from a street vendor in Malaysia. Two hours later I was doubled over in agony in the middle of the street. The next 24 hours were spent in bed hallucinating and sweating a lot.

And the best?

Pad Thai from a street vendor in Bangkok. It was way better than any version I’ve eaten in restaurants in the UK - and it only cost 25p.

Your favourite TV cook?

This is a difficult one as I don’t spend much time watching TV. When I worked in HR management in London I lived next door to Rick Stein for a while, so let’s say him.

What do you think of Sheffield as a place to eat out?

I first lived in the city in 1998 and having come back after living overseas and in London, I was struck by the huge progress that’s been made here in terms of the variety of cuisine now available.