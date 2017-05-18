Food for thought: Nicky Hellewell

Nicky Hellewell lives her life by the ‘waste not, want not’ motto. She is sales manager at Sheffield family firm Russell Richardson & Sons and is a dab hand at healthy meals. She prides herself on the fact that very little goes to waste.

Are you a cook?

I had to learn when I became a step-mum 16 years ago - I had hungry boys to feed and wanted to make them nutritious, home-cooked food.

Any cooking tips?

It’s not burnt, its caramelised! And don’t throw away leftovers. With a bit of imagination they can be recycled.

What’s your favourite dish?

A big bowl of steaming mussels in white wine sauce.

And a drink to go with it? Any cocktail or a good old G&T.

Your favourite restaurants in the Sheffield area?

Piccolino’s for a nice Italian meal in stylish surroundings and Cubanas for good tapas

And pub?

The Botanist - I love a good cocktail.

What’s the worst meal you’ve ever had?

A few years ago in India I decided to venture out of my comfort zone and try an authentic butter chicken. It was supposed to be mild but blew my head off.

And the best?

Eating king prawns on Sydney Harbour during the 2000 Olympic Games closing ceremony.

Your favourite TV cook? The Hairy Bikers, because they make sure their recipes are easy to follow and explain the history and culture behind the dish.

What do you think of Sheffield as a place to eat out?

It has a great mix of traditional and contemporary-style eateries.