Food for thought: Pamela Corkell

Pamela Corkell has been Catering Supervisor at St Wilfrid’s Centre for homeless and vulnerable people for the last 10 years.

Are you a cook?

Yes. My challenge is to provide a healthy and varied diet for clients, staff and volunteers, with donations of the food received. It can be corn beef hash one day and then roast lamb the next.

What’s your favourite dish?

I like a nice fillet steak (medium rare) with sweet potato wedges and salad.

And a drink to go with it?

Cheeky glass of Australian Shiraz if cooking at home.

Your favourite restaurant in the Sheffield area?

Surf and Turf on London Road. Run by husband and wife Jeremy and Pansy Plester. They offer great seasonal dishes, impeccable service.

And pub?

Has to be the White Lion. Run by Jon and Mandy, it’s a traditional pub serving real ales, even though I just drink wine. They also do really great nights with live music, not to mention the Sunday afternoon ‘Gumbos’ when local DJs come together to play old fashioned vinyl, raising money for local charities.

What’s the worst meal you have ever had?

The Royal Victoria Hotel. Very poor banqueting service. Cold food which was supposed to be hot. Couldn’t tell the difference between redcurrant jelly and cranberry sauce.

Favourite TV cook?

James Martin. All his recipes are ‘doable’, and he is so good looking!

What do you think of Sheffield as a place to eat out?

Its very diverse, with bags of choice of very good places to eat and is never boring.