Food for thought: Patrick Jouan

Patrick Jouan is the owner and sales director at wine company Le Bon Vin, based in Attercliffe.

Are you a cook?

No, I am lucky enough to have a wife who is not only a trained chef but who likes to take control in the kitchen. Although I did attempt to make a pizza recently as we have a new pizza oven.

Any cooking tips:

I am not the person to ask about cooking!

What’s your favourite dish:

Well prepared, good seafood is always top of the list, especially oysters but they must be from a proper fish merchant.

And a drink to go with it?

Wine of course! Muscadet is the perfect pairing for most seafood dishes.

Favourite restaurant in Sheffield?

I don’t have any favourites but as long as the wine list is good then I will be happy - and if we supply their wine then I’ll be even happier.

And pub?

As above. There is nothing more disappointing than a pub, bar or restaurant that has good beer but the wine has been overlooked.

What’s the worst meal you’ve ever had?

I’ve blocked the worst meal out of my mind.

And the best?

I am lucky enough to have been to Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons and also The Waterside Inn – wonderful French food.

Favourite TV cook?

Michel Roux, naturally.

What do you think of Sheffield as a place to eat out?

There is so much choice with new places opening up all the time and people taking chances. It’s an exciting city to work in and one I’ve made my home for 30 years.