Food for thought - Sara Habte

Sara Habte is the duty manager at well known Italian Nonnas located on Ecclesall Road, which also has a sister restaurant in Chesterfield.
Are you a cook?
Yes, I enjoy cooking.
Any cooking tips?
Keep things quick, easy and healthy.
What’s your favourite dish? A nice steak always does the trick for me.
And a drink to go with it?
A full bodied glass of red wine.
I’m quite partial to Montepulciano D’abruzzo.
What’s your favourite restaurant in Sheffield:
Marco @ Milano in Millhouses, apart from Nonnas of course.
We recently launched a new range of coffees and cocktails which has provided a really exciting twist for the summer.
And pub?
I know its not a traditional pub but I love The Great Gatsby in the city centre.
I’m a big fan of R’n’B music and that’s regularly the soundtrack.
What’s the worst meal you’ve ever had?
Seafood pasta at Carluccio’s.
And the best?
Rump of lamb.
I have to admit it was eaten in Nonnas. They really do do good food!
Your favourie TV cook? Jamie Oliver.
I admire his ability to cook quick, healthy and tasty food.
And your opinion of Sheffield as a place to eat?
Absolutely great!
There are so many options to choose from.
From fine dining to fast food. From Italian to Indian to Japanese - the list goes on and on.