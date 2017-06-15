Food for thought - Sara Habte

Sara Habte is the duty manager at well known Italian Nonnas located on Ecclesall Road, which also has a sister restaurant in Chesterfield.

Are you a cook?

Yes, I enjoy cooking.

Any cooking tips?

Keep things quick, easy and healthy.

What’s your favourite dish? A nice steak always does the trick for me.

And a drink to go with it?

A full bodied glass of red wine.

I’m quite partial to Montepulciano D’abruzzo.

What’s your favourite restaurant in Sheffield:

Marco @ Milano in Millhouses, apart from Nonnas of course.

We recently launched a new range of coffees and cocktails which has provided a really exciting twist for the summer.

And pub?

I know its not a traditional pub but I love The Great Gatsby in the city centre.

I’m a big fan of R’n’B music and that’s regularly the soundtrack.

What’s the worst meal you’ve ever had?

Seafood pasta at Carluccio’s.

And the best?

Rump of lamb.

I have to admit it was eaten in Nonnas. They really do do good food!

Your favourie TV cook? Jamie Oliver.

I admire his ability to cook quick, healthy and tasty food.

And your opinion of Sheffield as a place to eat?

Absolutely great!

There are so many options to choose from.

From fine dining to fast food. From Italian to Indian to Japanese - the list goes on and on.