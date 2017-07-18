Food for Thought: Tiina Carr

Tiina Carr lives in Nether Edge and is the owner of boutique hotel and neighbourhood kitchen Brocco

on the Park.

Are you a cook?

Yes, I love cooking – when I have the time!

Any cooking tips?

Batch cooking. I cook lots for the week ahead at the weekend and freeze leftovers. It’s a lifesaver when I can whip something out of the freezer mid-week, by which point life has inevitably gone into meltdown.

What’s your favourite dish? I love seafood – anything with crab or scallops.

And a drink to go with it? The lovely Picpoul de Pinet from France.

Your favourite restaurants in the Sheffield area?

like to go to Indian restaurants – Ashoka or Almas

in Dore, as it’s different to the food we serve at Brocco Kitchen every day. I know I am biased but I love Brocco food and don’t think there is a place better that suits my food tastes!

And pub?

I love going to the Cricket Inn at Totley, as it’s been a family favourite over the years.

What’s the worst meal you’ve ever had?

Anything that I would describe as a ‘brown buffet’ or fried food from the freezer.

Your favourite TV cook? Well, it would have to be my earliest memory of cooking programmes: the Galloping Gourmet. My Mum was addicted to it.

What do you think of Sheffield as a place to eat out? I think it’s improving but still has some way to go. With Brocco, I beat the drum for independents. If locals keep supporting us independents, the better the food offer can be.