Food for thought: Vanessa Brown

Vanessa Brown is the operations manager at GDA Creative Marketing, which has recently moved to the new Fox Valley development in Stocksbridge

Are you a cook?

I wouldn’t say I was on a par with Nigella Lawson but I can rustle up a good pasta dish, curry or meatloaf as well as a very nice Sunday roast.

Any cooking tips?

When in doubt – add a dash of red wine!

What’s your favourite dish?

A rich, meaty, cheesy lasagn.

And a drink to go with it?

A glass (or two) of Chianti .

Your favourite restaurant in the Sheffield area?

Smoke. It has scrummy food, modern decor and a very lively atmosphere.

And pub?

I’d always go for Browns, right in the heart of the city centre. It has nice surroundings and a good selection of wines.

What’s the worst meal you ever had?

Just about every meal I had whilst on holiday in Turkey many years ago. By day three I decided to spend the rest of the fortnight surviving on cheese toasties!

And the best?

Lobster tagliatelle and lashings of Bollinger champagne at my wedding dinner in The Sacred Searoom, Las Vegas.

Your favourite TV cook?

Raymond Blanc – his love of food, enthusiasm for encouraging new chefs and beautiful accent makes him a favourite with me.

What do you think of Sheffield as a place to eat out?

There’s a good mix of cuisines, atmospheres and price points. So whether you’re looking for a romantic dinner for two or just a quick lunch with the girls, there’s something for everyone.