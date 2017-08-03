Food for thought: Victoria Middleton on being vegan in Sheffield

Victoria Middleton is a horticultural supervisor at Ferndale Garden Centre. She lives in Dronfield Woodhouse with her family and is vegan.

Are you a cook?

Yes, my husband and I worked in catering for about 15 years.

Any cooking tips?

Make as much as you can yourself from scratch, but also food that you have grown yourself always tastes better.

What’s your favourite dish?

This has had to change in the last couple of years. It used to be anything with cheese…or just cheese! It tends to be simpler things now, enjoying vegetables for what they are.

And a drink to go with it?

A homemade vegan chocolate and peanut butter milkshake for dessert.

Your favourite restaurant in the Sheffield area?

We have recently enjoyed visiting the Botanist, Leopold Square. The staff were lovely with my children, the atmosphere (and décor) is fantastic, the food was fun and delicious.

And pub?

The pub at the Monsal Head hotel. We were married at the church at Monsal Head 13 years ago so it will always be special to us.

What is the worst meal you have ever had?

The most uncomfortable were the first two meals out that I had with my now husband. At the first I ordered a linguini dish which was delicious. However, any woman will know that it is impossible to eat linguini whilst nervous and still look attractive.

And the best?

As a thank you for helping with their wedding, our best friends bought us an evening. Everything was kept secret. We arrived at a tiny but beautiful café called Café no.9 on Nether Edge Road. It had an ambiance from a film set, tables set up for chess outside, books and old photos lined the walls, plants trailed from the ceiling and there were musical instruments everywhere.

Your favourite TV cook?

We no longer have television at home, however when we both worked in catering we used to love binge watching Gordon Ramsay.

What do you think of Sheffield as a place to eat out?

As a vegetarian and vegan family eating out can be challenging, however more restaurants seem to understand the need for interesting vegan alternatives.

Entirely vegetarian/vegan restaurants, such as; Make no Bones on Chesterfield Road, Burgerlolz on Abbeydale Road and the Blue Moon Café on St James Row are leading the way with new perspectives on vegan food that would whet the appetite of any meat eater.