Food news: All change for Marco’s team

It’s been all change at the top for the team at a Sheffield Italian restaurant...

Marco Pierre White’s New York Italian restaurant at West Bar has welcomed new restaurant manager, Nick Thompson while two long-serving sous chefs, Vicky Wainwright and Lee Crookes, have been promoted to head chefs.

Nick, who has worked in hospitality for 20 years, is to launch a new menu and takes on the role before the festive restaurant rush.

He said: “I’m delighted to begin working with this prestigious brand, which has a reputation for excellence in Sheffield.

“ With Vicky and Lee in the kitchen, as well as a wonderful team in the restaurant, we are very much looking forward to the challenge that this busy period will bring.”

Vicky and Lee were praised for their ‘passion, attention to detail and vision.’

Sushi joint unrolled

A new look for Sheffield’s YO! restaurant was unveiled last week.

The Meadowhall site has extra seating for more customers and is introducing a new range of seasonal dishes, including a vegan tofu katsu curry, after reopening last week.

Food heroes to be hailed

A packed crowd will attend the Chesterfield Food and Drink Awards next week - which has sold out.

Couture cake creator Mich Turner is to host the ceremony, which will recognised the best restaurants, cafes, pubs and producers in the area on Wednesday October 25.

Double listing for hotel

Brocco on the Park, at Hunters Bar roundabout, was listed twice in this year’s Michelin Guide - as a hotel and as a restaurant.