Food news: Anyone for rooftop tennis?

Tennis fans can keep up with all the on-court action without being stuck at home - as Sheffield rooftop bar INC is showing games live.

The bar, part of shipping container development Krynkll in Kelham Island, has brought in a television to display matches, as well as food vendors, and is launching a new cocktail menu.

“We’ve sourced enough Pimms for all of Sheffield to have a drink, as well as the classic strawberries and cream”, said a spokesman.

At Brocco Kitchen next to Endcliffe Park, staff are offering a special Wimbledon cream tea for £12 per person, with deckchairs on the patio as well.

Champs could be champion

While on the subject of sport, Champs Sports Bar on Ecclesall Road has been shortlisted as a national finalist in the Great British Pub Awards for the third year running.

Licensee Danny Grayson is one of only six finalists in the Best Sports Bar categories and will go on to compete in the national awards which take place in London in September.

Champs, which opened in the former Pomona pub in 2012, shows sport of all kinds, all day.

Danny said: “The team have worked extremely hard to create this successful venue. “It’s not just about the sports; it’s about the staff, all of whom are highly motivated and passionate about customer care and it’s all about excellent customer service too.”

New junk food cafe launch

A new pay as you feel cafe has been launched this week by The Real Junk Food Project.

Citrus is based at the Zest centre in Upperthorpe and is open from Monday to Saturday.