Food news: Brewing up a new cafe for Sheffield coffee scene

Coffee roaster Lee Newell has brewed up a new venture - branching out with the company’s first ever cafe.

The managing director of Foundry Coffee Roasters, based in Nether Edge, has spent the last five years providing coffee brewing equipment and machinery and ethically sourced, speciality coffee beans online.

But now he and wife Bidisha Newell have taken their first step into Sheffield’s growing cafe culture, by opening Foundry Coffee on Bank Street.

The venue has breathed new life into the grand Grade II listed Wharncliffe House, which was built around 1885 as a town house for the Earl of Wharncliffe and was most recently offices, with a major refurbishment that has taken place since November.

There is a light, bright feel to the place -with benches for casual dining and a subtle nod to airport arrivals on the novel menu board.

Staff will be serving up Bengali cuisine such as dahls and soups - made by Bidisha - as well as sandwiches and cakes, supplied from Sheffield stalwarts such as Seven Hills Bakery and the Porter Brook Deli.

“We’re the only cafe in Sheffield that is roasting its own coffee”, said Lee.

“With the central location we are hoping to appeal to the business community in Sheffield and to people who want super high quality coffee, served in an accessible welcoming way.

“This will be where we bring it all together - amazing coffee, tasty food, great service and all while making a positive contribution to the local community in many different ways.”

The opening of the cafe last week will create five jobs.

Tom Swallow, senior surveyor at Knight Frank in Sheffield which has marketed the building in one of its most unusual cases, added : “The company has exciting plans and is asking its customers to drive its plans for Wharncliffe House.

“It will be exciting to see their café concept evolve up to the opening next year.”

Eight regional bars serving hundreds of award-winning beers are on their way to Sheffield - in a huge pop up beer hall.

The hall, to overlook Don Valley Bowl, is a new showcase feature as part of the revamped BeerX 2017 festival from March 16-19.

The beer hall will also feature live music and Six Nations rugby matches. On the Sunday there is a brunch-style event with street food coffee and music, a family feel and free entry for under 18s. Tickets cost £7 at beerx.org and include a free glass.