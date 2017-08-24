Food news: Cafe on wheels rolls in to Fox Valley

A refurbished van transformed into a mobile cafe has rolled into a north Sheffield shopping centre.

Café Gen is the little sister of Café Generation in Penistone and can be found at Fox Valley next door to Full Gas Bikes in a new landscaped seating area.

The café - owned by Karen and Scott Waddington - brings something different to the centre with a range of healthy snacks and smoothies and a menu which has also been designed with the cyclist in mind.

The seating area around the quirky vehicle-turned-café is also soon to be fitted with heated umbrellas.

Karen said: “We are passionate about wholesome and healthy food and we’re definitely reflecting that in our menu. The response has already been great and we’ve had some many lovely comments about our unusual little café.

“We’re obviously next door to Full Gas Bikes and right in the heart of some of the region’s best loved cycling routes so we’re also in a good location for cyclists to refuel on their weekend ride-outs.”

Of course, cyclists are spolit for choice when it comes to cafes that welcome two wheels in the Sheffield and Peak District area.

In the Peaks, Hassop Station allows riders to make a pitstop while riding the beautiful Monsal Trail to Bakewell. The breakfasts there are highly rated.

In Hope, the Grasshopper Cafe is also a favourite and is a welcome end to a ride out from Sheffield.

Closer to home is Amici and Bici, on Abbeydale Road - the name apparently means Friends and Bikes.

Free wheel for a minute or two to get to the Harland Cafe , tucked away on John Street at the bottom of London Road and next to a bike shop. They do lovely homemade cakes.

Finally, Tour de France fans can take their peloton to the Bank View Cafe in Langsett, which featured on the Tour de Yorkshire route.