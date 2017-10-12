Food news: Chefs reunited in real Sheffield fashion

It could only happen in Sheffield...

Chef Lee Mangles worked at The Crucible as an apprentice twenty years ago, and has now been reunited with former colleagues in his latest posting.

The ex Silversmiths’ head chef is now working again with John Fitzpatrick and Peter Moulam at PJ Taste, the caterers they founded after leaving the theatre.

Lee, who has also worked at St Andrew’s Hotel in Scotland and The Rutland hotel in Sheffield, said: “I am excited to join PJ taste as my passion for local food and an interest in traditional techniques of preservation goes perfectly with the company ethos. I am also looking forward to the challenge of helping develop PJ taste’s creative food still further across

the wide range of delivered corporate and wedding catering, delicious hampers as well as special one off foodie events.”

PJ Taste is launching its own corporate meeting, event and dining venue in Attercliffe, in the former Take Two Club, which has been refurbished and refitted and holds 100 people.

Dig into homemade dinner

Nothing tastes as good as home-grown vegetables - though there quite some work involved.

The York in Broomhill is saving diners the effort by staging a home grown supper club on October 19.

The seven courses will all feature produce harvested from Grimesthorpe allotments by SAGE Greenfingers.

It costs £25 including a drink and with £5 going to Greenfingers.

Dopiaza to the doorstep

Indian restaurant Akbar’s, which has branches in Sheffield and Rotherham, has launched its own mobile ordering service with an app.