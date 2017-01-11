Food news: Chefs turn out for ‘stand out’ Sheffield cook book

Chefs, restaurant owners and food-lovers flocked to the official launch of the Sheffield Cookbook: Second Helpings this week.

The launch party, held at Sheffield College’s Silver Plate restaurant on Tuesday, celebrated the book which was published late last year,and has already sold some 8,000 copies.

Around 100 guests enjoyed dishes which feature in the second, larger edition of Sheffield recipes and features - with butcher John Crawshaw even setting out a stall of produce on the night.

Phil Turner, from Meze Publishing, said: “We had about ten books coming out before Christmas but we wanted to do something extra special for the Sheffield one - if you flick through all the books, Sheffield really stands out.

“Sheffield is the first city where we have made a second book.

“The masterplan is to do a book for every part of the country and then to do one every two or three years, if the demand is there.”

Well-known food reviewer Martin Dawes , who wrote the foreword to the second cook book, spoke of how the city’s food scene had changed.

“Things have got better and we have become more confident in ourselves”, he said.

