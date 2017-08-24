Food news: Class memories for supplier Jerome

A University of Sheffield graduate turned entrepreneur is taking a walk down memory lane - by supplying a new venture close to the halls he used to live in.

Jerome Jacobs will provide his PHROOTI bottled waters for the Jonas Hotel in Endcliffe which has just opened to students and visitors.

Jerome said: “As a graduate of the university who lived in the Endcliffe Village, it is an honour to be serving The Jonas.

“Just dropping off the stock filled me with nostalgia and made me realise how far our business has come since the university’s enterprise

teams helped us get it off the ground in 2014.”

Other local Jonas suppliers include artisan coffee suppliers Cafeology and Our Cow Molly at Dungworth.

Jonas opened after a £2 million transformation of former 1990s student block Jonas Court.

Andy Flowers, general manager at Jonas, said: “Ethical and sustainable procurement is a key concern for our university; where and how we source our food and drink is an integral part of that and we are very pleased to be showcasing some firsts from local producers at a hotel which is also a real first.”

The hotel will include an informal cafe.

n An Italian takeaway has served dinner to more than 2,000 homeless people in a year.

Italia Uno on Ecclesall Road is celebrating the milestone of its #pendingpizza scheme, where donations from customers are used to feed the vulnerable.

Restaurant owner Kimberley Rose delivers the pizza, pasta and coffee herself on Saturday evenings.