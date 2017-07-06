Food news: Common theme to bar rebrand

Sports themed venue The Common Room on Division Street has been given a new look, fresh menu focus and had its popular ping pong tables returned. The bar closed on Sunday and was due to reopen last night, with a new menu focused on ‘fried chicken, fat burgers and dirty fries’.

Also on the menu are ten vegan seitan options that are dubbed ‘mockin’ bird’.

The rebranding has not affected the fifty-two screens for all the sport viewing and eleven American sized pool tables however ping pong is making a comeback.

General manager Simeon said: “I am really chuffed we are launching a new menu with so many amazing dishes, I am particularly proud that we can offer a range of vegan dishes and ensure that everyone is catered for.

“Ping pong’s return is very exciting and we are all looking forward to welcoming fans.”

To celebrate the new Common Room and launch of the new menu there will be 50 per cent off all fried chicken/mockin’bird dishes between Monday to Friday between 5-7pm throughout July.

Fans of American style food will be disappointed to hear that Rodeo Joe’s, at Woodseats, has closed suddenly.

The restaurant - which specialised in burgers, ribs and other barbecue classics -made the announcement on Twitter, and apologised to people who had booked tables for the weekend.

“The restaurant will be re-opening as a Mediterranean establishment with new owners sometime this September”, the post added.

It follows the closure last year of Yankeese, on Ecclesall Road.