Food news: Custard fight and baking stars at Bakewell show

Star bakers are whipping up treats for the Bakewell Baking Festival this weekend.

The fourth festival will focus on bakes and cakes from across the globe, mixing up, fun, food vintage and baking-mad celebrities.

Star bakers for 2017 include cookery legend Sophie Grigson, Bake Off winners John Whaite and Edd Kimber, gluten-free GBBO contender Howard Middleton of Sheffield , cake decorating artist Molly Robbins, and Masterchef finalist Stacie Stewart, who will be on stage throughout the weekend of

August 12-13.

Festival director Paul Morgans said:”As a family friendly event, we want people of all ages to have a great time so have added lots of fun activities for 2017, including children’s baking masterclasses and the World Alternative Games with worm charming and space hopper racing.”

There will also be a red bus bar, vintage DJ and brass band, games, comedy show, birds of prey, bouncy castles and donkey rides - plus the famous Mr Darcy Custard Pie fight.

Holiday cooking for kids

Workshops in cooking for children are being held at The School of Artisan Food on the Welbeck estate close to Sheffield.

Youngsters can learn to make their own sausages and burgers, artisan bakery or ice cream and cheese.

Half day sessions are around £30 and food made on the day can be taken home.

Swap surplus produce

A harvest swap will be held at Transitiion Chesterfield’s AGM tonight, Thursday August 10.

Surplus produce can be swapped or donated at the Ashgate Road garden.