Food news: Doctor’s remedy to airport food

Finding a healthy snack in an airport can be a fruitless task. Dr Asif Munaf and wife Aneesa turned their search for a less sugary drink on their way to Bangkok into a business idea, and have now launched DATE Smoothie.

At first they sold the drinks - made with two dates, and no added sugar in their Eckington home - to friends or relatives but they recently sold out at festive markets, are moving into Nourish, and hopefully then nationwide.

Dr Munaf, a qualified personal trainer and the team medic for York City FC, said: “If you are at Heathrow you can go into WH Smith’s and pay £3.50 for a sandwich and a bottled drink but there is nothing healthy in there at all.

“I work with a lot of people who have diabetes and I have a PT qualification so I wanted to combine both of those skills to offer people an alternative.” The smoothies come in almond, dark chocolate, coffee and salted hazelnut and are available online.

Bar joins Veganuary

All Bar One in Leopold Street has a new vegan menu including three starters, mains and desserts, as thousands of people across the country are set to try out the practice for Veganuary.

Sweet end to a hangover

Forget prairie oysters or a hair of the dog, Thornbridge Brewery has now created ‘hangover sweets.’

They were made with confectionary manufacturer Simpkins of Sheffield and are all natural glucose drops blended with fruits of the forest natural flavourings and Ginseng extract.

Fresh look for Forum

Sheffield bar The Forum, Division Street, has closed for a refurbishment.