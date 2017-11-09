Food news: Exciting new openings set for Sheffield

There’s a slew of new food and drink openings heading to Sheffield in the next few weeks.

An American inspired street food stall called Karnivore is due to open in Crystal Peaks Market next month.

The products will have a Sheffield twist, for example the hot dogs will be topped with Henderson’s relish caramalised onions.

The store will officially open on Friday, December 8.

Owner Wayne said: “Our burgers and other snacks will all made from scratch with fresh ingredients.

“All our burger patties will be hand made daily to our own recipe.

“We will also be making our own fresh buttermilk pancakes and waffles topped with all manner of delicious fresh toppings.

“We will be making our own recipe thick creamy milkshakes as well as a range of American style desserts such as key lime Pie and cherry pie.”

In Woodseats, a new Italian restaurant and prosecco bar is set to open.

Called Da Vinci, it is on the site of the former Rodeo Joe’s.

On Ecclesall Road, where Carluccio’s recently closed, and there has been a rise in empty shops, there is good news in the shape of The Ecclesall Ale Club, which will sell beer via cask, keg, bottle and can.

Tonight, a new gin bar is to launch on Abbeydale Road, in the former Vintedge vintage shop.

And it looks as though the new Italian restaurant and prosecco bar, Bocelli 1831, due to open in the former Craft and Dough on Ecclesall Road will also open shortly.

Plenty to celebrate.