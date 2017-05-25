Food news: Gouda times on horizon...

Sheffield food lovers have plenty to get their teeth into this bank holiday weekend - and a new cheese festival has also been added to the city’s social calendar.

Sheffield Food Festival begins on Saturday with an action-packed schedule for its debut under new management - see page 20 of this week’s Telegraph for more - and runs until Monday. Seven Hills WI have even created a raspberry and gin jam to sell at the festival for Mental Health Action Group Sheffield.

The Street City food festival off Ecclesall Road is returning over the same days, with 1980s themed entertainment , fancy dress and the Kell Brook fight shown on screens. On Bank Holiday Monday, Trafalgar Warehouse in the city centre is also hosting pop up dining from 3pm with a bar, music, plus street food.

And later on this year a day-long festival dedicated entirely to cheese is heading to Sheffield.

Cheese Fest will arrive atPlug nightclub in November as part of a nationwide tour.

There will be a wide range of traditional cheeses, melted raclette, halloumi fries and the chance to learn about all types of cheese and the best drinks to pair with them. Visit www.cheesefestuk.com.

New bar is unveiled

A new cocktail venue has opened at the West One complex in the city centre.

OHM specialises in ‘reinvented cocktails’ and ‘posh street food’ and was unveiled to the punlic on Saturday.

Shout about top venues

Nominations have opened for the fifth Chesterfield Food and Drink Awards, which will culminate with an awards ceremony in October. Visit www.chesterfield.co.uk/foodanddrinkawards to put a venue forward.