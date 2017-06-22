Food News: Hannah’s mission to help all eat healthier

Hannah Bailey is on a mission - to bust the myths about healthy eating.

She has just become the dedicated nutritionist for Sheffield’s Moor Market - and will launch her first monthly cooking demonstration there this Saturday (June 25).

“The idea is to show people how to eat healthily on a budget as well as how easy cooking can be”, said Hannah, who said the classes will be aimed mainly at market customers.

“There are a lot of myths about healthy eating, people think they need to spend a lot of money and a lot of time to eat better but with some small changes they can make a big difference.”

“Just adding more vegetables into your meals is a great one, frozen vegetables are brilliant for people who are on a budget - a lot of people don’t put any vegetables in meals at all when they cook. Using less processed jars of sauces and making your own is also cheaper and healthier.”

Hannah, who is aged 28 and lives in Walkley, studied nutrition at Sheffield Hallam University and is now completing a masters focusing on personalising nutrition for individuals.

Sheffield Council asked her to host regular demonstrations at the market after she featured in the Sheffield Food Festival lineup earlier this year.

Hannah, who also writes a regular health column for the Sheffield Telegraph, added: “Among the many misconceptions is that people think junk food is cheap, but it doesn’t fill you up or have any nutrients so you end up eating more, where if you eat healthy food you actually eat less.”

Hannah will be demonstrating her chicken satay dish from noon and, after she has whipped up the meal, shoppers will be able to ask her any questions they may have about cooking or nutrition.

And once inspired, there are plenty of Moor market stalls to pick up ingredients from as well. One of the newest traders to set up just last month is Crepes & Go.