Food news: New ‘fine dining’ Indian restaurant launched

A new ‘fine dining’ Indian restaurant held a glittering launch party to celebrate its opening.

The unveiling of Lavang, on Fulwood Road in Fulwood, also included live entertainment and raised money for Bluebell Wood children’s hospice.

Lavang, which means clove in Hindi, aims to be a cut above, mixing seasonal, classic and innovative dishes on the menu by chef Jay Kauser.

“We are an innovative Indian cuisine establishment, with a unique menu devised only for us by our executive chef and wine list by our very own sommelier”, said owner Andy Gallacher.

“Our decor and interior are bespoke and exclusively designed by us and our interior designer.”

New life for city centre pub

There’s another new stop in town as the former Wetherspoon’s pub the Swim Inn has been relaunched as the Stone and Taps.

The Glossop Road pub has had a £140,000 makeover and now includes a ‘secret garden’ top terrace. Food on offer includes stone-baked pizzas and gourmet burgers, for drinks there is prosecco straight from the cask.

Lunch date with history

Learn while you lunch with an event in aid of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, in North Anston.

The three course lunch at The Sitwell Arms in Renishaw will feature Elizabethan expert, Maureen Taylor, who will take diners back in time to explore everything from Henry VIII’s ruff collar to the history of the hooped skirt.

It takes place on Saturday March 18 and tickets cost £22 each.

To book visit www.bluebellwood.org/ladies-lunch or call 01909 517 365.