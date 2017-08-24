Food news: New gin for new look Sheffield venue

A special edition gin will be created to join a bar’s collection to celebrate its revamp.

True North Brew Co is woring towards the launch of The Devonshire, formerly the Old House, on Division Street.

The Devonshire Edition Sheffield Dry Gin will be an exclusive single batch bottled with the flavours of gooseberry, kiwi, lime and mint to celebrate the reopening of the venue.

Master distiller Ben Schulze infused green fruits to ‘signify a new beginning’, and created just 200 bottles of this special edition distillation which will only be available to drink exclusively at The Devonshire.

The Devonshire will be opening with the third year of a gin festival which culminates in a three course gin feast.

Make time for tea this week

If a brew is more your cup of tea, rather than gin, then you are in luck.

This week is - apparently - national Afternoon Tea Week.

Sheffield has plenty of venues in which to celebrate this occasion in style, from Caffe Leopold in the city centre to Jameson’s Tea Rooms on Abbeydale Road.

Celebrate long weekend

And now to a sobering thought - this weekend is the final bank holiday before Christmas.

Sentinel Brewhouse on Shoreham Street in the city centre is putting on a family fun day on Sunday August 27, with a barbecue and street food served between 12-9pm.

There will also be entertainment for children and a 1980s disco for adults.

For a more lively evening, Be At One cocktail bar on Division Street is holding a bank holiday weekender, with a happy hour all night on Monday.