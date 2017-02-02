Food news: New state of Indian food

A new Indian restaurant serving specialist regional food has opened in Hillsborough.

Two States is a family run business, and dishes on the menu originates from Kerala state and Andhra Pradesh state in southern India.

Head chef Manobar Elian hails from Kerala and diners have dishes explained.

Shuaib Mammu, from the Middlewood Road restaurant, said: “We wanted to share our love for the south Indian cuisine with others so they can also enjoy the delights of this region.”

Tasting is just the tonic

Meadowhead drinks specialist Mitchells is hosting a gin tasting with Sheffield-based Robin of Locksley gins on May 25.

It includes a talk and tasting from the brand, a showcase of five other gins, a tour of the brewery and beer tasting. Tickets cost £15. Call 0114 274 5587.

Brunch feast is a first

Four courses of breakfast will be served at the Chimney House at Kelham Island next Saturday February 4.

Tickets are £30 per head, and include a luxury four-course brunch - with dishes such as maple home cured bacon and French toast - hot drinks and juice from 11am until 2pm.

Guests can also take their own fizz, at £2.50 corkage per bottle. To book visit http://bit.ly/2ixdrJU

A new role to relish

Matt Davies has been appointed the new manager of Sheffield institution Henderson’s Relish, taking over from former heads Patrick Byrne and his wife Liz.

The 41-yea-old said: “I am very proud to be general manager at an exciting time in the company’s 131-year history.”