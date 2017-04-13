Food news: Plaice on top list for Sheffield restaurant

Sheffield vegan restaurant Make No Bones has been handed a plaice on Peta’s list of the best vegan fish and chips. The restaurant opened last year on Chesterfield Road and made it on to the list among other venues from London, Edinburgh and Birmingham.

Its fish-free dish features tofu instead, as well as chips, smashed peas and remoulade.

“With the demand for plant-based food higher than ever, vegan fish and chips is a smart addition to any restaurant menu”, said PETA vegan corporate projects manager Dawn Carr.

Sweet like chocolate

Easter is here, and for adults who want to mix chocolate scoffing with socialising, All Bar One in Sheffield has launched three limited edition cocktails for the holidays.

Chambord Easter Egg, Rum and Raspberry and Chocolate Egg-spress each cost £6.50 and will be available until April 30.

Seeking farm apprentice

Heeley City Farm is seeking a local food grower apprentice to assist with the growing of crops for sale and to maintain Wortley Hall wallerd garden, where they would be based. Email jobs@heeleyfarm.org.uk or call in at the Heeley City Farm office.