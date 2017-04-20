Food news: Polish star chef hosts feast in Sheffield

A feast of Polish food created by a celebrity chef will be staged in Sheffield.

Sheffield University restaurant INOX will be taken over by award winning chef Damian Wawrzyniak, as part of his Polish Culinary Tour endorsed by The Polish Embassy and the #WeAreInternational campaign on May 19.

Damian, who has worked at the legendary Noma in Copenhagan and hosted television shows with baking legend Mary Berry, said: “I’m looking forward to bringing the International Food Tour to the University of Sheffield.

“We Poles love food, we love to feast and we love talk about the history and how it was prepared by our mum, grannie or auntie.”

The Polish Feast Food Tour was first launched at Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen restaurant in London and will visit seven UK cities, ending in Sheffield.

Tickets are available from inoxdine.co.uk/events and it will also be supporting the University of Sheffield’s #WeAreInternational campaign which promotes the importance of international students and international collaboration in the UK.

Pizza the city’s art scene

The new Pizza Express restaurant as part of The Light cinema on The Moor - which opened last week - features work from Sheffield artists.

Placed together as a gallery wall, architecture inspired prints by Jonathan Wilkinson, James Green, Jo Peel, Alan Rawshaw and Laura Knight give a glimpse of the ‘Steel City’. Jill Ray’s work captures the beautiful countryside nearby, whilst Sarah Abbott’s birds, plants and flowers also feature.