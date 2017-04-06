Food news: Reunion with Gordon Ramsay is a runaway joy

Sheffield restaurant owner Justin Rowntree has been reunited with the celebrity chef who helped relaunch his venue.

The Silversmiths boss was invited on the Nightly Show on ITV as a surprise guest for Gordon Ramsay.

Ramsay visited the then Runaway Girl in 2008 for his television series Kitchen Nightmares, and transformed it into the now award-winning Silversmiths, with his traditionally forthright approach and verbal bashings.

One of the new measures he brought in was a credit crunch pie night - which is still running on Tuesday nights at Silversmiths today.

“He was genuinely gobsmacked when I came out - he said it was one of the most emotional episodes he has ever filmed and he would never forget it”, said Justin.

“For me the greatest thing was that afterwards Gordon and I had time to speak properly and he was asking lots of questions about how the restaurant was doing.

“I told him I had learnt so much from him and stuck to the blueprint he gave me and never forgot the many lessons he taught me.

“Not a week goes by without me mentally referring to his advice.nI was at last able to thank the man personally without whom I would not be here today.

When I told him pie night was still going strong and packing people in on a Tuesday he laughed and said ‘Justin you doubted that would work... sometimes you just have to have faith.’

Justin is now advising local Sheffield start ups and restaurants who are struggling.

He added: “I wonder where I got that idea from...”