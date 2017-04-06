Food news: Rising bakery’s new outlet

Sheffield bakery Roses has cooked up another branch - its fifth in the city.

The latest outlet for its award-winning range of range of bread, confectionery, savoury pies and sandwiches is in Fulwood, in the former post office.

General manager Mark Johnstone said: “Our decision to take on premises at Fulwood is due to its superb location in one of the city’s most affluent areas, which is also bustling with students.

“The shop was formerly the Fulwood Post Office, which we used to supply with a range of bread and confectionery, so we already have an established market for our produce.”

Start them young...

Parents panicking about how to keep youngsters entertained this Easter can try an unusual event - and get dinner into the bargain.

Westbourne School in Broomhill is again hosting its popular cookery course for children aged nine and upwards, with the theme of hygge, the Danish concept celebrating the simple, cosy things in life.

The three-day course runs from April 10 to 12 and the cost - including all ingredients - is £105 per child.

For further information visit www.westbourneschool.co.uk

Return to recyling

When Henderson’s Relish was first launched in 1885, shoppers would have their used bottles refilled at the store.

More than a century later,the brand is now using locally recycled glass for its latest bottles, which also have the name embossed above the label.

“Returning to an embossed bottle reminds us of 132-year history”. said manager Matt Davies.