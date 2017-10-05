Food news: School dinners, bottomless brunch and birthday market

Lumpy custard and potato faces - school dinners aren’t often a meal to look forward to.

But in house chefs at the Welbeck School of Food on the Welbeck estate near Sheffield have cooked up classroom lunches with a difference for British Food Fortnight.

Season al and locally sourced ingredients feature on the menu - with dishes such as beef and game strew and dumplings made with Welbeck Abbey Brewery ale redefining the term school dinner.

“Sharing some of our menus seemed a great way to shine a light on our wonderful local produce and support British Food Fortnight”, said managing director Julie Byrne.

Outside seating bid

A Sheffield restaurant revitalised thanks in part to TV chef Gordon Ramsay hopes to add an outside seating area for al fresco dining.

Bosses at Silversmiths in Arundel Street have applied for permission to put three tables seating four people on the pavement outside.

A boozy brunch

The trend for brunch shows shows no signs of abating, and now a Sheffield restaurant is offering ‘bottomless’ brunches. The concept allows diners to drink their fill in a certain time slot.

At Revolution de Cuba, guests can have one Latin inspired breakfast dish with prosecco, bloody Mary cocktails, beer and mojitos for two hours until 2pm at weekends. It costs £20 per person, booking required.

Birthday bash for market

Street food market Peddler returns this weekend, for its third birthday event. New traders and treats are lined up on October 6-7, at 92 Burton Road.