Food news: Seafood feast on the farm

A chef once described as the ‘bad boy’ of Sheffield’s food scene is serving up a seafood feast to boost the coffeers of a city charity.

Cary Brown, the former head chef at the Charnwood Hotel in Sheffield, owner at Carriages, London Club on Surrey street and now at the Devonshire Arms Middle Handley, is cooking for 50 lucky guests in the Cruck Barn at Whirlow Hall Farm on June 6.

All the proceeds will support the important work that the farm’s education team deliver to some of the most vulnerable children in the region.

Cary said: ‘These guys do an amazing job at the farm, I was blown away at the professionalism and the standard at Whirlow Hall Farm Trust and what these guys do for the kids is inspiring, they truly love what they do , totally selfless.

“I’m looking forward to this evening and will do my best to make it an evening to remember.”

This week the farm is also holding its Whirlow Week, an initiative where local firms, schools and individuals fundraise for the cause.

Winning formula in festival

Six Sheffield pubs are hosting public science talks this week as part of a university festival.

The Pint of Science will feature more than 50 researchers taking to the stage to cover topics as diverse as neutrinos, prison, kidneys and natural disasters.

For more details and tickets visit www.pintofscience.co.uk.

Arms scoops pub plaudit

The University Arms has won the Sheffield Campaign for Real Ale’s Pub of the Month award.

Members favoured its vast selection of real ales from local breweries.