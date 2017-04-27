Food news: Secret supper club tackling food wastage in Sheffield

Tonight a group of diners will tuck in to a meal in a secret Sheffield location – and with a secret menu made entirely from surplus food.

The event, a collaboration between The Real Junk Food Project in Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University, has a long list of benefits – reducing food waste, allowing students to practise coooking for customers, and giving food-lovers a quality bistro-style experience at a ‘pay as you feel price’.

“It’s a win, win,” said Darren Proctor, executive head chef at the university, who was keen to work with the Real Junk Food Project.

“It’s a lovely event for our students to get involved with and they then have the chance to volunteer with the project afterwards.”

Diners at the supper club pay a nominal fee, tonight it is £3, to reserve a seat and pay for a welcome cocktail or mocktail.

They will meet at the university’s Owen Building campus but won’t know exactly where, or what they will be dining on, until the event begins.

Darren and staff also won’t know what they are cooking until a couple of days before, when the surplus ingredients will be revealed.

And Darren has taken the movement one giant step further by suggesting that an upcoming awards dinner for 500 people at Hallam is made with junk food.

“It’s like Ready, Steady, Cook times 150,” he said.

“There’s a real movement now abut reducing food waste and its great to bring that to people’s attention but there is so much more you can do than just being more careful with food waste at home.”

The monthly supper club will cater for a different number of people each time.

Locations will be based around the university and could move in to the city.

Details will be available online before each event.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk and search for the secret dinner society in Sheffield for more details.