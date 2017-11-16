Food news: Sheffield brewery’s haul of awards

Sheffield’s Sentinel Brewhouse has scooped six beer awards in one haul.

The brewery’s creations triumphed in The Beer Awards, a competition run by the experts in drinks competitions, The IWSC Group.

Sentinel’s awards include four star awards, the equivalent to a silver medal, for their Rhubarb Rosehip Gose and Double American Red, and three star awards, the equivalent to bronze, for their Zestfest, Apricot Cumin Wit, American Red and Extra Sheffield Bitter.

Head brewer Alex Barlow said; “We are absolutely thrilled to have won so many awards for our beers.

“We brew a wide variety of beers and these medals show the high quality of our

beer across the range.

“The judges don’t give these awards away lightly.”

Feast at festive market

Award-winning sausages, artisan bread and mulled wine are among a delicious line up planned for a Christmas farmers and craft market this weekend.

Organisers of the event in Ridgeway promise ‘45 artisan stalls selling a huge variety of locally farmed and produced foods and beautiful handmade crafts.’

There will also be real ale and cider, plus singing and a competition.

Organisers added: “Try award winning sausage, pork and buffalo burgers, pie with mash and peas, soup or tornado potatoes all cooked fresh on the day.

“Pies, cheese, artisan bread, preserves and chutneys plus local honey, fudge, olives, cakes, brownies and handmade chocolates are on offer. “Or how about trying duck, goose, quail or hen’s eggs for breakfast next day?”

The market is at Ridgeway Sports and Social Club from 11am until 5.30pm.