Food news: Sheffield pizza praised as one of best in UK

A Sheffield pizza topped with ox cheek has been praised as one of the best in the country.

Crafty Cuts, from restaurant Craft and Dough which has two sites in Kelham Island and on Campo Lane, featured in the National Pizza Awards.

The concoctionmade by chef Neil Shelley also includes tomato and basil sauce, topped with Italian mozzarella, caramelized red onion, and pepperoni.

The overall winner of the awards was a creation featuring wild mushrooms, truffle, stracciatella and 24-month aged parma ham, from the Di Bosca restaurant in London.

Cake is completely free

Sheffield based Delicious Alchemy has created a cake mix that is entirely gluten and dairy free - down to the sprinkles.

The chocolate cake can also be personalised with icing messages.

It is on sale now for £5.

Give thanks for chicken

Fresh from a successfully enlarged pop up, soul food trader The Wing Kings has announced its next round of events.

A taste of the Deep South will next be at Sentinel Brewhouse on November 19, with two sittings and a menu featuring chicken and waffles and Snickerdoodle cookies (nothing to do with Snickers.)

There’s also a Thanksgiving special lined up for Thursday November 23.

Book via The Wing Kings Facebook group, and places cost £15 on November 19 and £22 on November 23.

Russell to shake his stuff

Sheffield bartender Russell Ward, who works at TJI Fridays, has made it through to the final of the company’s bartender championships.

If successful, he could head to the USA world final.