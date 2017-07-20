Food news: Sheffield trio are national winners

Have your say

Sheffield College students have been crowned the winners of a prestigious national catering and hospitality competition.

Louise Downs, 19, Tom Lake, 18, and Matthew Steeper, 17, have just won this year’s UK Young Restaurant Team of the Year at the Skills for Chefs conference hosted at The Sheffield College’s City campus

The students were tasked with creating a three-course Italian inspired meal, from squid ink linguine to roast chicken breast with nduja stuffed leg, then a white chocolate semifreddo and lemon polenta cake with lemon curd, gianduja and meringue.

The students have won an international study trip to Modena in Italy this September, and dinner at Osteria Francescana - ranked number one in the World’s 50 Best Restaurant Awards 2016.

Chef Andrew Bennett MBE, Chair of Judges, added: “The standard this year was the

highest we have seen in the six year history of the competition.

“All teams must be

congratulated on the improvements they made following the semi finals that were held earlier this year.”

And the finalists are...

Finalists in the 2017 Chesterfield Food and Drink Awards have been announced.

A total of 26 businesses have been shortlisted across 10 categories.

Cocina at Casa Hotel has once again been nominated for the coveted Restaurant of the Year 2017 title and hopes to retain it for a third year running. The Market Pub in Chesterfield, Stones restaurant in Matlock and Chesterfield newcomer Bottle and Thyme were also nominated. Winners will be announced in October.