Food news: Street food galore

Sheffield nightclub Plug has branched out from beats and moved into burritos - launching a new weekly street food event.

Street Food Society will take place every Friday and Saturday throughout the summer, with a collaboration of local, regional, and national Street Food caterers. The event at the nightclub off The Moor is free.

Lee Mansell, general manager of Plug,said:“Although our foundation at Plug is in live music, we’re so excited to be welcoming the Sheffield Street Food Society to our patio this summer.

“Sheffield has a booming Street Food scene, and it’s fantastic to be a part of it. Keep an eye out for our pop up live music performances, and regular resident DJ sets.”

Choices, choices ...

Talking of street food - the ever popular Peddler night market returns this weekend to 92 Burton Road.

It starts at 5pm tomorrow (Friday July 7) and also runs from 2-11pm on Saturday July 8.

Artisan food at hall

If you prefer a stately home setting to browse cupcakes at, Haddon Hall in Bakewell is hostings its first summer artisan fair this weekend.

Honey from Dad’s Bees, luxury chocolate brownies from Coco Manor and pork pies from the Cumbrian Pie Company will be available to buy, as well as craft items.

The market, which costs £4 to enter or is free with entry to the hall, runs from 10.30am on Saturday and Sunday.

Hole filled on Moor

Krispy Kreme has now opened in a kiosk on The Moor - with fans camping out overnight before the grand unveiling to get their hands on giveaways.