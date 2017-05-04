Food news: Supping local at new coffee house

A new coffee house in Meadowhall is standing out from the crowd - by supporting independent businesses.

Coffika stocks popular Sheffield favourites delivered daily such as Our Cow Molly, #Brownies, Cocoa Wonderland, Tipple Tails and Show Me Joni macarons, as well as being independent itself.

Owner Nathan Scarlett said: “Supporting these local producers is what makes us different from other coffee houses; Sheffield people know and love these brands and now they can find them all under one roof.”

Spring menu at the Peacock

Fresh options are on a new spring menu launched by The Peacock at Rowsley in the Peak District.

The seasonal spring menu offers new starters such as Dover sole with smoked mussel cream, wild rice, watercress and cauliflower, while mains include include a fillet of Derbyshire beef with glazed brisket, grilled onions,

smoked mash potatoes, salsify, turnip tops and red wine sauce.

Go back to the classroom

A school dedicated to gin has been launched at the Old House bar in the city centre.

Lessons look at the history of the spirit, explore botanicals allow people to create their own version to take home. The class is held on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at £70 per person.

First food fair for town

Guest chefs, street food stalls and more are lined up for the first Rotherham Food and Drink show.

The free event on May 20 and May 21 includes an appearance from Sue Nelson, the ­director of ­ Yorkshire Food Finder, and Matthew Benson Smith from the Chef’s Academy. It runs from 10am on both days in the town centre.