FOOD REVIEW: Authentic cuisine served up at new Thai restaurant

Foody fans of all things Thai will not be disappointed with a visit to a new restaurant which has opened its doors in Doncaster.

Thai at The Sal launched in December and offers authentic cuisine and a relaxing night out.

A main course from the set meal for two, featuring Massaman Curry (Beef), Pak Pad Thai (Noodles) and Ped Lad Nummakam (Roast Duck). Picture: Marie Caley NDFP Thai at Sal MC 7

I am a huge lover of Thai, it is the strong aromatic components of each dish with that spicy edge, but so lightly prepared to not leave you feeling bloated and uncomfortable, that ticks all my boxes.

When I was offered the opportunity to try out this new restaurant, which is situated above The Salutation pub on South Parade, I jumped at the chance.

Myself and teenage daughter opted to dine early on a Tuesday evening and word must have got out about the fine food on offer as there was a steady stream of customers during our two hour visit.

As my 14-year-old had never tried Thai before we opted to sample the set Bangkok platter meal at £18 per person so she could taste a little bit of everything.

Starter from set menu for two. Sharing Platter which includes Spring Rolls, Fish Cakes, Chicken Satay, Wonton and Tung Tong. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP Thai at Sal MC 6

We were served a wonderful array of dishes, the starters comprised of a selection of freshly wrapped spring rolls, chicken satay, Thai fish cakes, cripsy won ton and tung tong accompanied with fresh salad, sweet chilli, siracha and tamarind dips.

They were served within five minutes of ordering and were piping hot. My favourite was the crispy won ton - deep fried minced pork with coriander and tasty oyster sauce wrapped in pastry, while my daughter was in raptures about the chicken satay, which is marinated meat grilled on skewers which came with a peanut sauce.

For mains we had a choice of Ped Lad Nummakam, beef Massaman curry, Gai Pad Pak, jasmine rice and Pak Pad Thai, and my there was plenty to go round.

An 11 out of 10 was given for the Massaman curry by us both, I have never tasted anything as delicious. The beef, which came in a rich and relatively mild sauce, had clearly been slow cooked for hours as it was perfectly balanced in flavours and fell apart on the fork. Another favourite was the Ped Lad Nummakam, which is roasted duck in a delicate tamarind sauce, a veritable taste sensation.

Thai at The Sal - The Salutation in Doncaster

Suprisingly, there was no dessert menu to choose from, this was no problem for me as I do not have a sweet tooth, but was a little disappointing for my daughter, however there was vanilla ice cream on offer which she gladly sampled while I took advantage of the coffee included in the set menu price. With soft drinks for us both the evening cost £43.20, money very well spent.

Star rating out of five:

Food: 5

Service: 5

Atmosphere: 4

Value: 5

