Food Review: Classic pub meals in a cosy rural atmosphere

The Crown Inn at Totley offers a relaxing ‘country-feel’ end to a busy working week.

Sometimes, after a long week, there’s nothing more enticing than classic pub food and a couple of pints of decent ale in a warm and cosy atmosphere.

That’s what my partner and I hoped for when we chose to visit The Crown Inn up at Totley on Friday, and we weren’t disappointed.

Set right on the edge of Sheffield in beautiful Peak District surroundings, the Crown dates back to 1727, and claims to be the oldest pub in south Sheffield.

It has a very traditional feel, from the log fire to the low ceilings – something to watch out for if, like me, you’re on the taller side.

We’d booked a table but had to wait a while to be seated. But the bar was busy with the Friday night crowd, and the staff were apologetic and very quick to take our order once we were sitting down.

A beautiful pint of Bradfield Brewery favourite Farmer’s Blonde helped me settle into my spot in the corner. The pub has several real ale pumps, although the Farmer’s was the only one available when we ordered. Katie had a bottle of Brewdog’s Dead Pony Club, which was good to see in such a rural location.

The menu offers plenty of pub mainstays, including a two-for-£16 option on main courses, alongside steaks, burgers and several ‘sizzlers’.

I decided to start with a goat’s cheese Bruschetta, served on toasted garlic bread, which had plenty of flavour and just the right mix of ingredients. I was pretty jealous of Katie’s starter though - three Yorkshire puddings covered with delicious thick gravy.

I fancied a chippy tea, so I chose the cod, chips and scampi for my main, while Katie had steak pie, both of us opting for mushy peas.

The two fish fillets were cooked just right, with nice crispy batter, the scampi was fine, and the chips were just on the right side of soft for my liking.

The steak pie was filled to bursting with tender meat in a rich savoury sauce - although it did need the gravy to keep it moist. Thankfully, plenty was provided.

We were both stuffed after our mains, so finished our drinks and got the bill. For two starters, two mains and four drinks, we paid just under £40.

The Crown is a Timeless Inns pub, one of several around Sheffield and Barnsley. Also in the stable is The Old Red Lion in Grenoside and The Lundhill Tavern in Hemingfield.

The firm aims to offer ‘good home cooked food’, and on Friday’s evidence at The Crown Inn, I would say they are doing their job.

Star rating out of five:

Food: 4

Service: 4

Atmosphere: 4

Value: 5

