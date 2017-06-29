Food review: Fine dining lunch is real meal deal

Last night’s leftovers or a hastily selected sandwich are usually the best meal deal on offer for workday lunches.

But the new head chef at Sheffield’s Silversmiths has a rather different dinner in mind.

Food review at Silversmiths on Arundel Street in Sheffield. Pan fried Scallops.

John Cluckie - a former development chef for Marco Pierre White’s group of restaurants - was the brainchild behind the restaurant’s new fine dining lunch menu.

“It’s pressure of a different kind”, he said after one month in the job.

“But it is so much more relaxing because working in development was completely different.

“It’s nice to be back in the kitchen instead of being behind a laptop.”

Food review at Silversmiths on Arundel Street in Sheffield.

Silversmiths has always had a celebrity sheen to it, as it was the restaurant (formerly Runaway Girl) which fiery Gordon Ramsay famously transformed for a television show.

It is well known for the Tuesday pie nights - launched by Gordon and still incredibly popular.

You can see why it might prove ideal for business lunches too, with a location barely a briefcase’s throw from both the railway station, Sheffield Town Hall and Sheffield Hallam University.

John - who diners may also know from the Blue Room, Antibo’s and Piccolino’s - said: “People were asking for it.

Food review at Silversmiths on Arundel Street in Sheffield. Pressed hamhock.

“It’s been starting to build and people are more aware of what we have.

“We’re also open Monday evenings for the first time - during DocFest we had 60 odd covers which shows there is a demand for it, people do want to eat out on a Monday.

“Lunch time is interesting because people have only got an hour normally, they want to get in, eat and get out as quickly as possible.

“We’ll be looking to change the menu again in July - people want things like a really good classic Club sandwich or a great steak sandwich.

“We’re also looking at launching brunch in the future as well.”

John, who took over from former head chef Lee Mangles, is hoping to carry on Silversmiths’ focus on Yorkshire produce, and reinstate some of the foraging skills of the past.

One of the chefs hunts rabbits, which could make their way into one off specials or those famous pies.

“I’m hoping to get the restaurant an AA rosette”, said John, aged 37 and of Woodseats.

“I want it to become the best restaurant in Sheffield.”

A bold dream, indeed.

We were dreaming of food by the time the big boss and I got to Silversmiths at 1pm on a boiling hot workday.

Suitably business-like refreshments were available in the form of mocktails - a zingy fresh lemonade and an elderflower option.

We sat on an outside table, which was cool but meant we didn’t see much of the dark and very grown up interior, all navy and leather with a feature bar.

There was one other table dining inside.

There are some fantastically tempting sharing boards on the lunch menu - one a feast from the ocean, and the other of meats, but to keep things light we shared a simple salmon gravadlax (£6).

Presentation of this simple dish was pleasing - sections of orange, radish and curls of cucumber were drizzled with a light green oil.

The cute miniature loaf was light inside, with a crunch to the crust.

And the cured salmon proved to be thick, high quality slices of the fish, apart from one rogue hard shard at the bottom.

For mains, I’d remained hooked on the fish theme.

Seabass (£16) was served with a golden crispy skin, although it remained succulent inside - something that is always difficult to achieve at home.

It was atop some crunchy pak choi - a trifle difficult to cut but that seemed to be down to the cutlery, and a white sauce.

But this wasn’t a bland white sauce, it was all dreamy, creamy coconut with bursts of tongue catching chilli.

Plenty, in fact too much, wild rice was packed into a side bowl as well.

Kath also sidestepped the sandwiches, salads and flatbreads for one of the mains, gnocchi (£13).

It was well balanced between summer vegetables and circles of rustic looking gnocchi, draped in watercress and a fresh citrus dressing.

To have two courses had taken 45 minutes - doable, but I’d suggest stressing to the staff if you are in a rush (we had not)

We broke the golden hour rule for a good reason - desserts.

Kath’s lemon tart was ‘heaven on a plate’, with lovely crispy pastry under tangy lemon, and soft peaks of meringue which had been blowtorched on top.

On the side was a rather unusual but refreshing liquorice flavoured, yet pink, sorbet.

A deconstructed Aero is what came to mind with my finisher. A softly whipped light chocolate mousse came with splashes of mint gel and shards of aerated, darker, chocolate that dissolved.

It was a lunch worth working late for. And at £58 for two, the boss should be able to pay.

Silversmiths, Arundel Street, city centre. Bookings taken online.

Tel: 01142 2706160.